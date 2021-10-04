RevBits Zero Trust Network Strengthens Network Security and Protects Digital Assets

-- Safeguards and future-proofs enterprise access by extending perimeter security across endpoints

-- RevBits PAM and ZTN include unified visibility and analytics

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits, a software provider for a complete 360-degree cyber defense, today announced availability of RevBits Zero Trust Network (ZTN). RevBits ZTN is a thin-client application providing authenticated access for remote users and devices to applications, services and data, with comprehensive network security.

(PRNewsfoto/RevBits LLC)

The remote workforce and third-party access are elevating the security risk for business. Moving network protection to endpoints, RevBits ZTN isolates and protects internal assets, without implementing complicated network segmentation. Supporting a default no-trust security posture, RevBits ZTN provides in-transit data security through encryption, secure access to applications and services, and network security through user and device authentication.

"As enterprise threat levels rise, rethinking cybersecurity and perimeter control is paramount," said David Schiffer, CEO at RevBits. "It is no longer a matter of ensuring data encryption for remote users through a VPN as a complement for network security; organizations must adopt a default no-trust posture."

Building upon its technological innovation in the access management marketplace, through the award-winning RevBits Privileged Access Management (PAM), RevBits ZTN expands access management and control to the individual user level, with unified visibility and analytics, from a single vendor.

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have been the main security tool for remote access. However, VPN protection stops at the network perimeter, leaving the internal network vulnerable. VPN provides a level of protection by encrypting data in transit and a layer of obfuscation. However, it doesn't authenticate users or their devices, leaving the network open to attackers if VPN credentials are stolen.

RevBits ZTN provides data security with encryption and granular access control to digital assets, by authenticating all users and devices. "Based on our unique architecture and patent-pending technologies, RevBits ZTN provides best in class protection," said Mucteba Celik, CTO at RevBits. "By combining the principles from our PAM solution, RevBits ZTN delivers data encryption, comprehensive obfuscation, granular user and machine access control, and monitoring to protect digital infrastructure."

RevBits ZTN feature highlights

Proxy servers located in 24 globally distributed cloud regions for fast, secure connections and automatic scaling.

Multiple options for user authentication, including fingerprint, facial recognition, YubiKey, SAML, MFA and others.

Control every aspect of a remote session, including monitoring, reviewing, recording and killing sessions with one click.

About RevBits

RevBits delivers new levels of security IQ through context-rich behavioral analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning. RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP) is a unified security platform that integrates a best-in-class suite of Detection and Response, Privileged Access Management, Email Security, Deception Technology, and Zero Trust Network solutions. RevBits empower security operations with a complete cyber defense; encrypting, authenticating, authorizing, and intelligently analyzing layered context-rich security data across the security stack. RevBits dashboard unifies cross-functional security presenting an intuitive 360-degree view. Taking cybersecurity to the next level, RevBits is innovating new capabilities, with multiple patented technologies to ensure enterprises have a security advantage. For more information, visit RevBits.

For more information contact:

Neal Hesterberg

Vice President of Business Development

RevBits

Neal.hesterberg@revbits.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RevBits LLC