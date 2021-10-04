Orders Continue to Roll in From North Carolina as Schools Begin Implementing New Apex 2.0 Units to Provide Clean Air for Their Students in Problematic Large Spaces - Public Schools are Expanding Focus on Air Purification to Larger Areas Indoors Due to Approaching Weather Changes and Upcoming Flu Season

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air has seen an increase in orders received from schools all across the state of North Carolina for the new Apex 2.0 unit. The latest order comes from beautiful Pasquotank County in eastern North Carolina. A number of these units included in their order will be put to use in larger areas such as gymnasiums, locker rooms and auditoriums throughout the school district.

An uptick in the number of schools showing interest or purchasing the Apex 2.0 comes at a time where classroom units have already been widely implemented, yet large spaces continue to be problem areas. The Apex 2.0 is a professional-grade unit capable of cleaning up to 4,500 sq ft with 99.999% particulate reduction, making it a simple and easy choice for these large spaces. Cafeterias, locker rooms and gymnasiums are areas difficult for teachers to enforce mask and social distancing practices, which makes having the proper ventilation and purification even more important.

"People are beginning to realize that just because the room is larger, it doesn't mean people will be spread out more than they typically are," says BOX Pure Air CEO Ryan Cowell. "If anything these larger spaces are more of a free for all, and with proper air filtration more difficult to achieve, the Apex 2.0 provides a constant added layer of protection."

As flu season approaches, many schools are expecting an uptick in cases and any protection they are able to provide against the virus is increasingly important. The return of colder weather also means a return to the indoors. During temperate seasons; on a nice day, you would see students outside eating lunch, studying, or having gym class. However, as we usher in cooler temperatures the opportunity for outdoor activity lessens. Cold weather also means closing windows, which decreases the amount of natural ventilation. Schools expect more bodies in these communal spaces moving forward, creating a pressing need for air purification solutions.

This shift in focus is evident by the uptick in purchases in North Carolina, coming both from public school systems and individual private schools. BOX Pure Air is continually landing more orders in the state and quickly becoming the most common brand of air purifier found in any given North Carolina school. It is not unfair to say BOX Pure Air is marking the North Carolina school territory as our own, due in large part to the effectiveness and uniqueness of the Apex 2.0.

BOX Pure Air is committed to providing schools with viable solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allergens and other unwanted particulates. We see the Apex 2.0 as a revolutionary new tool in doing just that, providing schools with portable, professional-grade air solutions they wouldn't otherwise know were available.

