This Halloween, Parents Get Their Own Secret Stash - REESE'S Frozen Treats - and It Comes with a Scarily Sweet Deal!

Klondike® & Breyers® Team Up To Help Parents Stop Swiping Their Kids' Halloween Candy This Halloween, Parents Get Their Own Secret Stash - REESE'S Frozen Treats - and It Comes with a Scarily Sweet Deal!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, when Halloween candy hits shelves, parents everywhere swipe treats from the candy stash – whether that's from their stockpile of sweets leading up to the big night or from their kids' hard-earned trick-or-treat loot. Today, Klondike® & Breyers® announced a new program to bring parents frozen treats loaded with REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup pieces that will satisfy their candy sweet tooth and make it easier than ever to avoid dipping into the Halloween candy – all they need to do is purchase Klondike & Breyers REESE'S frozen treats and "confess" to their past sweets swiping to claim a limited time buy-one-get-one FREE (BOGO) offer!

Throughout the month of October, when the urge to sneak into the candy stash kicks in, parents text “Confess” to 64827 to claim their BOGO offer good for Klondike REESE’S Bars & Breyers REESE’S 48 oz. frozen treats.

Throughout the month of October, when the urge to sneak into the candy stash kicks in, parents text "Confess" to 64827 to claim their BOGO offer good for Klondike REESE'S Bars & Breyers REESE'S 48 oz. frozen treats. Once parents "confess," they'll follow a few quick and easy redemption instructions to get their instant offer faster than they can say "boo!" *

"We know that REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups are a Halloween hot commodity for the entire family," says Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream USA. "That's why we're stocking freezers with an adult stash of our loaded REESE'S products from Klondike & Breyers and offering this buy-one-get-one coupon for Klondike & Breyers REESE'S frozen treats all month long."

Leading up to Halloween night, Klondike REESE'S and Breyers REESE'S ambassadors will take to Instagram to confess their confidential past Halloween candy swiping stories in solidarity with all those at home. Followers will have the chance to confess themselves and easily claim via the influencers Instagram posts that will link directly to the Klondike & Breyers REESE'S frozen treats BOGO offer.

While parents are stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, they can make a pit stop at the freezer aisle for their Klondike and Breyers. Klondike REESE'S Bars are available in a 6-pack for a suggested retail price of $3.29 at major retailers nationwide, and Breyers REESE'S Peanut Butter 48 oz., Breyers REESE'S Chocolate 48 oz., and Breyers REESE'S & REESE'S PIECES 2-in-1 48 oz. tubs are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 at major retailers nationwide.

All BreyersA flavors are made with 100% Grade A milk and cream that comes from cows not treated with artificial growth hormonesB because Breyers believes the best ingredients make the most delicious products.

*Offer ends 10/31/21. Submit photos of original receipt by 11/5/21. Limit up to 5 per household. 50+ DC. Full details: m.kou.pn/Unilever

AIn Breyers Cookies & Candies, our products before the inclusion of other cookies, candies, sauces, or fruit from other suppliers, will abide by this claim.

BThe FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between diary derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows. REESE'S trademark, trade dress, REESE'S Orange Color, and Crown Design are used under license

About Klondike

The original Klondike® bar was handmade in the early 1900s by dipping square slices of ice cream into pans of rich, delicious milk chocolate. Until the 1970s, the Klondike® bar was sold only in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In 1978, distribution expanded into Florida, followed by New York and New England. Today, millions of Americans have come to love the Klondike® bar's delicious variety of frozen novelty products with the distinctive silver wrapper, square shape and famous chocolaty coating.

The "What would you do for a Klondike® bar?" advertising slogan has become an American icon and commonly referenced in pop culture. Klondike® bars remain top selling novelties in the ice cream category. There are currently 10 unique stickless bar varieties, including: The Original, HEATH®, Krunch™, REESE'S®, Dark Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, OREO®, Double Chocolate, Brownie Fudge Swirl and Neapolitan. Three Minis varieties, the same classic bars now half the size for half the guilt, are available in The Original, REESE'S®, and Mint Chocolate.

The brand also offers two No-Sugar-Added stickless bar varieties in Vanilla and Krunch flavors. Klondike® also offers three ice cream sandwich varieties, including: Mrs. Fields®, OREO® and Classic Vanilla, as well as The Original Choco Taco. Klondike combines two favorite desserts with the Donuts varieties, including Frosted Strawberry, Boston Cream and Triple Chocolate.

About Breyers

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence, and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact

Ali Lieberman | Edelman

Ali.Lieberman@Edelman.com

Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unilever