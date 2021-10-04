European Operator Selects Sandvine for Converged 4G and 5G Solutions to Deliver Seamless Application Experiences

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing superior application experiences for users across 4G and 5G networks requires mature, 3GPP-compliant application and network intelligence solutions that not only integrate with current 4G networks, but also seamlessly fit into a cloud native 5G service-based architecture (SBA). That is the challenge for a Western European operator that is rapidly growing its 5G Fixed Wireless Access presence and both 4G and 5G Standalone (SA) applications and services. This operator is known for exceeding customer expectations as Europeans have relied heavily on its services for remote work, learning, and entertainment. Continuing to deliver on these expectations is top of mind as the operator rolls out 5G services.

Creating superior 4G and 5G application quality of experience for Western European operator's customers

In order to simplify multivendor, multiaccess integrations and tackle video streaming management, application optimization, and congestion management, the operator chose Sandvine's 4G, 5G SA, and Fixed Wireless Access solutions including:

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "We are excited that our application and network intelligence portfolio has been chosen by this innovative Western European operator to ensure high quality application experiences for consumers and enterprises across its 4G, 5G Standalone, and Fixed Wireless Access networks. This win highlights our expertise in integrating with multivendor and multigenerational mobile core networks. This will be especially important as operators deploy Sandvine's new, cloud native 5G Service Intelligence Engine, an enhanced Network Data Analytics Function that provides the contextual application, quality of experience, and user awareness essential to automating 5G network slices."

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. Customers use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location creates uniquely rich, real-time data that significantly enhances interactions between users and applications and drives revenues. For more visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

