Bentley University Announces Vaccination Requirement for Home Indoor Athletic Events

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley University will require guests at all indoor campus athletic events to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered within the previous 72 hours. The policy will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 8, when the Falcons open their 2021-22 home hockey schedule against Ohio State.

This policy will apply to spectators attending hockey games at the Bentley Arena as well as basketball games, volleyball matches and swimming meets in the Dana Center.

The policy was implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of the general Bentley community and campus visitors. It also aligns with the campus-wide requirement that all faculty, staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ninety-five percent of Bentley University undergraduate and graduate students and 98 percent of faculty and staff have been vaccinated.

Key elements of the policy include:

Attendees 12 years of age and older will be required to present proof of being at least two weeks past receiving a second dose in a two-dose vaccine series (Pfizer or Moderna, or other World Health Organization-listed vaccines), or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a photocopy or mobile photo of the card is acceptable.

For those guests who are unvaccinated or who cannot provide proof of full vaccination, documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the event will be required. A test result must be in the form of written medical documentation (paper or electronic copy) and the documentation must include: guest name, test result, type of test, entity issuing the result, and the specimen collection date.

Proof of full vaccination and/or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event will also require the presentation of a valid driver's license or government-issued form of identification, such as a passport.

Fans who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted. If you or someone in your party are experiencing symptoms prior to attending the contest, please do not attend. Tickets will be refundable.





Per Bentley and City of Waltham policies, fans will also be required to wear masks while inside the Bentley Arena and the Dana Center.

You can find more information about the university's policy here.

