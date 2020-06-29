Did you know that you can access our content FREE over-the-air or through your OTT streaming devices, including Roku... no cable or satellite subscription required.

Local television helps us stay informed, keeps us in touch with our neighbors, and most of all helps us stay safe. So if you haven’t tried yet, check out all the FREE TV North Dakota has to offer.

Over-The-Air

With an HD antenna, you can watch local NBC, FOX, and MeTV -- FREE -- in high-definition on your television.... regardless if you have a cable or satellite subscription. All you have to do is head over to Feist Electronics on Broadway in Bismarck and they’ll get you set up with an antenna. Why pay for TV when it’s FREE??

Streaming

Through our website, news app, and streaming app, you can stream live newscasts and watch video segments on-demand anytime, from anywhere.

Click below to learn more about our OTT streaming apps, or to download to your device.