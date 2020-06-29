Producer (KFYR)

KFYR-TV is searching for an producer to fill out our Emmy award winning newscast. Located in the heart of the oil country, we have the best of both worlds, a vibrant and rapidly expanding economy, surrounded by some of the world`s best hunting, fishing, hiking and biking.

Experience is a plus, but talented beginners will be considered. The successful candidate must love to produce creative newscasts. The ideal candidate will also be responsible for updating station web site and social media with content. Salary is competitive.

Please apply online at www.gray.tv/applynow.

FT Multi-Media Journalist (KMOT)

KMOT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Minot, North Dakota, and the Minot-area’s only locally-broadcast 6 and 10 p.m. newscast, has an immediate opening for a multi-media journalist.

This position offers invaluable experience for someone looking to ‘cut their teeth’ in television news. It also gives the candidate an opportunity to grow as a leader in the newsroom and become a ‘face in the community.`

General responsibilities:

-Write, shoot, and edit stories for our newscasts, Tuesday through Saturday, primarily as a dayside reporter-Use social media in reporting as a way to promote a ‘digital first’ attitude-Participate in daily editorial meetings and cultivate story ideas-Bring multiple constructive story ideas to the team`s editorial meetings that go above and beyond covering events, (i.e., issue-oriented news coverage, investigative angles, etc.)-Fill-in anchor when needed-Assist team members in planning coverage of major events (festivals, etc.)-Represent the station at public events

Qualifications:

-A good attitude, FIRST AND FOREMOST-A Journalism/Broadcasting degree, or similar line of education, from a four-year university-A résumé tape, or ‘reel,’ exhibiting one’s work, including standups, anchor samples, live shot experience, etc.-Previous television work experience is not a requirement but is preferred and encouraged-A general knowledge of how to use the following: television news cameras (P2, Sony, etc.), newscast production systems (ENPS, iNews, etc.), non-linear video editing systems (Edius, Final Cut, Premier, etc.), live reporting devices (TVU, etc.), and using social media for reporting (Facebook live, Twitter, etc.)-The willingness to be ‘called in’ during non-working hours if needed when news breaks and the ability to maintain a flexible work schedule-The ability to work with others as a team, follow a manager’s instructions, and accept constructive criticism as a way to improve-The ability to carry 20 to 30 pounds of equipment-A good driving record

Please send résumé and link to reel or website to: joe.skurzewski@kmot.com, subject: “Meteorologist / MMJ Opening” or apply online at: www.gray.tv. No phone calls please.

KMOT-TV drug tests all new employees and conducts random drug tests to maintain a drug-free environment. KMOT-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.