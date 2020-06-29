Skip to content
Weather
Sports
Promotions
Livestream
Video
ND Today
COVID-19 Updates
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Search
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Economy
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Military
Technology
Livestream
Video
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
Airport Closings/Delays
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Sports
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Advertising
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Promotions
Election Results
State Results Map
National Results Map
MeTV
Live Events
Coronavirus
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
ND Today
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
KMOT Ag Expo
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
7 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Local news, weather, and sports at the palm of your hand... anytime, anywhere.
NEWS APP
WEATHER APP
CUSTOMIZE PUSH ALERTS
Mobile News App
KFYR (Bismarck):
KMOT (Minot):
KQCD (Dickinson):
KUMV (Williston):
Mobile Weather App
Now featuring Weather Cancellations, LIVE HD SkyWatch Cameras, and local weather video.
KFYR (Bismarck):
KMOT (Minot):
KQCD (Dickinson):
KUMV (Williston):