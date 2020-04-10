Young Minot basketball player honored on national stage

LeeLee Carlson-Bell is one of 28 players on the Cream of the Crop Five Star national list for the Class of 2026.

"I was happy, but also so shocked because I didn't know I would get this far. But I know I want to get farther, like #1 player," LeeLee said.

She's worked closely with her coach and father, Earnest Bell, to make it this far.

"It's the work. You've got to put the work in, and no one works as hard as LeeLee does. Her will to win. She loves to win, like she'd do anything to win," Bell said.

LeeLee says she wants to form a family legacy of next-level basketball.

"I do want to get in the WNBA. I see my dad play in college. I've seen all his clips and stuff. I really want to be like him," LeeLee said.

LeeLee was nominated by the coach of the top-ranked Below The Rim travel team based in Oklahoma City after she scored 18 points against them in a Minneapolis tournament.

