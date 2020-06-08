Unique links at Bully Pulpit

Just a little bit outside the town of Medora sits the Bully Pulpit Golf Course.

"So, the course was built back in 2004 by Dr. Michael Hurdzan out of Ohio he is a wonderful golf architect that is known for using the landscape and not moving a whole lot when it comes to earth work it is a beautiful half canyon type golf course out there that kinda meanders through the badlands of North Dakotas," said Bully Pulpit Head PGA Pro Patrick Rominger.

Sitting as the only course built in the Badlands of North Dakota, Bully Pulpit takes its connection to history seriously. Just take a look at their name.

"President Theodore Roosevelt spent a lot of time out in the Badlands of North Dakota he once said that he wouldn't be come the president we was of that day and our golf course is called Bully Pulpit because he once referred to his White House as his Bully Pulpit a place of high recognition that he could push his agenda and we feel that we are that for golf in North Dakota," said Rominger.

While the history alone is enough to make this a unique link at Bully Pulpit in Medora, the back nine just takes it over the edge.

"You are hitting canyon shots from tees to fairways and fairways to greens with our signature hole being number 15 the Bully Pulpit. It stretches it stretches out from a 165 yards down to 95 yards at the red tee boxes it is an island green so you are teeing off with a different butte and it just is a staple of what golf is in the badlands," said Rominger.

While Bully Pulpit has 18 holes the holes in the Badlands seem to be the ones that people remember the most.

"What we are able to do with our landscape and provide a landscape for the people of North Dakota and the surrounding states it is just a beautiful piece of property that we are happy to share with the traveling public," said Rominger.

And with views over the Badlands it is no wonder Bully Pulpit found its way on a Top 100 ranked public courses list.

