Unique Links: Painted Woods

Just off the highway in between the towns of Wilton and Washburn sits the Painted Woods Golf Course.

"Well in 1979 we built this place on mostly volunteer help. I wasn't around much when we first built it but since I have been. And in 2014 we switched over and bought more land and went to 18 holes and it has been a great improvement," said Wayne Leidholm, a Painted Woods volunteer.

At the Painted Woods Golf Course you can see that the creek goes throughout the course, giving golfers tough shots. But what makes this unique is the history of where this water is coming from.

Water from Lake Sakakawea is pumped into Lake Audubon. On the east end of the refuge is an outlet which is the beginning of the McClusky Canal. If you follow the canal, it will eventually go through a series of lakes. One of those is New Johns. New Johns also has an outlet, which runs south into a creek and if you follow that to the west, it becomes Painted Woods Creek which takes you to the golf course.

And with the water playing such a strong factor into this course, you wouldn't expect anything less from the signature hole at 16.

"That is a hole that is always talked about when people come into the clubhouse. It is a lot of fun. From the yellow tees where the average male golfer tees off from it is about 170 yards. It is a tough hole. If you try and drive the green you have to worry about slicing the creek, but it is one of our holes that is the most talked about up here," said club house manager Lisa Jenkins.

Adding to the uniqueness of this course is a stop you can make along the way.

"[The Slough Bar] has been huge for us with the social distancing it has kinda been like take out for out on the golf course and he have gotten all kinds of positive reviews," said Jenkins.

And while these views can be magnificent it isn't uncommon to see a different form of animal taking in the views.

"We have had some cattle out there grazing on our fairways so nothing is shocking up here," said Jenkins.

