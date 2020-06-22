Unique Links: Black Sands G.C.

When the uniqueness of the place can be found in the name of the golf course itself, then you had to expect it would be a part of our summer series called Unique Links.

Sitting in the town of Beulah is the Black Sands Course.

"It is 9 hole course that was founded in 1953, and originally we had sand greens and in about 1984-1985 it was reconstructed to grass," said Black Sands club house manager Kim Burge.

Here at the Black Sands Golf Course you can see that it's name sake really rings true with the black sand traps.

"In 2005 our bunkers became the black sand traps that we are known for now," said Burge.

But what makes these sand traps black?

"So, it is coal slag which is very fitting in our coal driven community. I think it is a real natural fit and I am really glad we can have em here," said Black Sands Board Member Brady Torgerson.

Sand traps in general are hard to hit out of so I had to ask whether the coal added to it is harder to hit out of.

"Well, the black sands themselves are not as much fun as you would think. They are thicker than a normal bunker so they take some getting use to if at all possible," said Togerson.

"When the sun is glaring off them, they get really hot, and I would say they are thicker than normal bunkers and that makes them harder I think," said Burge.

While the black sands makes the Black Sands course in Beulah Unique the final hole on number 9 adds to the flair.

"Hole number 9 is kind of a blind tee shot that plays about a 120 yards so it is a nice little wedge to finish your round," said Togerson.

While most golf courses don't end on a par 3 the Black Sands embraces their final hole.

"Yeah it is very unique but it fits with the rest of the course. Hopefully you can make a par and come back happy next time but you can get in some trouble on hole number 9 if you don't carry there isn't a whole lot of landing space in front of the green. I think it is a real nice cap to your round here at the Black Sands," said Togerson.

And since it is a par 3 you have a much better chance of capping your round with a hole in one.

