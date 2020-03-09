UTTC bound for NJCAA Nationals

Port Huron, Michigan is probably not very high on the list of places to visit for most people, but for the women's basketball team at United Tribes, a trip to Port Huron could not be more exciting.

The Thunderbirds won the Northwest Plains District title over the weekend, securing a spot in the upcoming National Junior College Division-II tournament.

Kelsey Peltier, UTTC head coach said: "A big thing for us is we really run, run, run. A lot of our offense has always been running. The run and gun offense so to speak even with our bigs. Our bigs can shoot from the outside which is a pretty hard matchup one through five when we play people. It's really nice to have a deep bench that can keep on going and keep people fresh," said

Hannah Golus, UTTC Freshman, said: "Our coach just told us to keep boxing out and keep attacking. Get rebounds and keep pushing up the floor and just keep running to the lanes and keep filling them in."

The National Tournament starts for United Tribes on March 17.

