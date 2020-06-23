USA Patriots to take the field Saturday in Minot

The USA Patriots are coming to Minot on Saturday.

The team formally known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team will be playing at Jack Hoeven Baseball Complex at 2 p.m. after playing catch with Prairie Grit and the Minot Dream Catchers at noon.

The team will be facing the Minot Shiner Bock team and Mino'ts Police Officers and Firefighters.

The event will raise funds for the team's kids camp, allowing attendees to learn to adpat to their challenges and create lifelong friendships. There will be a 50-50 raffle that will also benefit Prairie Grit.

