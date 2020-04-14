Ty Breuer: PRCA Bareback Rider

Mandan's Ty Breuer has been good enough, for long enough that you would have to consider him a veteran professional bareback rider.

Breuer is a five-time qualifier for the National Finals.

Ty finished 13th in the world last year and he earned the trip to Las Vegas off the strength of his early season success in the big rodeos.

Breuer was at it again this year when the P.R.C.A. postponed its operation due to the coronavirus. Ty made big money in San Antonio, but the season was stopped during the event Houston.

"They shut all of the the rodeos down for now, and I haven't heard when a guy can start going again; but it actually works out for me, because I'm usually home right now calving anyway after Houston," said Breuer. "It was kind of a bad deal I didn't get to finish out Houston. I went down there for three and won some money and they completely closed Houston down, but I guess that's just the way it is right now. If a guy can have a good Houston, a guy can kind of be set for the summer. But, it's just the way it goes. And, I guess nobody is out there making right now anyway so nobody it getting ahead of anyone, if you know what I mean."

Breuer says besides the ranch work, it's also a time to focus on being in great shape when the rodeo season restarts.

Breuer sadi "A guy can still be working out right now. I know I talked to my traveling partners the other day and both kind of said the same thing now is a good time to stay in shape and stay ahead of it for rodeo mostly just stay in shape and practice every once in a while. I know a guy won't be able to get on any bucking horses probably for a while but as long as a guy can stay in shape that will really help."

Breuer's traveling partners are Steven Dent and Tanner Aus. He says the PRCA does keep in touch with the cowboys.

"Yes, it's pretty much over email or they have a website that pretty much keeps everyone posted. They've been sending email's weekly too and letting us know what their thoughts are on it and when they're going get going again," said Breuer.

Breuer is also the reigning Badlands Circuit Finals champion.

