Talking fishing with Johnnie Candle

Fisherman love to share information and tell stories. These conversations often take place at boat ramps and bait shops but with social distancing guidelines in place these face to face chats are a no go right now.

Johnnie Candle is inviting you to join him on Facebook Live Thursday evening. Our resident Pro's Pointer guru is hosting a live event on April 16 at 7 p.m. CT.

Johnnie is asking you to send him your question's through messenger and he will try and get as many of them answered for you as he can.

It's safe to say, Candle is "chomping at the bit" to engage with anglers.

"I had to do something. I'm literally crawling out of my skin right now because it's the time of year to go fishing. I likened it the other day to a horse at the Kentucky Derby inside the gate and they never open it up. Your whole life is to get out there, to go fishing, talk to people about fishing and I haven't been able to do that for a month now," said Candle

Candle says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sports show aspect of his business dramatically.

"I was on the road driving to a speaking engagement and got a phone call that said turn around and go home everything has been cancelled. At first it was the month of March and then it turned into the entire month of April. Then tournaments started getting cancelled further into the summer so that part of the business has been wiped out so far it has not affected any schedule guide trips but I think I'm fooling myself to think I'm going to go all summer without a customer that gets a little nervous or gets a little concerned and quite frankly Lee, I can't blame them," said Candle.

Johnnie has been sharing fishing information with viewers of KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV for well over two decades during our Pro's Pointer segment, which will start up the first Tuesday in May and the last one of the season will be on the day after Labor Day.

"With technology the way it is now it's really easy for fans to share with us what they think about what we did and what they'd like to hear from us," said Candle. "Twenty-some years ago, I think 25 years ago when we started if you couldn't find my phone number in the book or my mailing address somewhere you couldn't communicate with us but now a quick google search of my name and you can send me a message saying I sure would like to know more about whatever, live bait rigging or trolling crankbaits or what rod to use and quite honestly that's just as much fun as sharing the information is getting feedback."

Again, Johnnie's Facebook Live event is Thursday, April 16 at 7 CT.

