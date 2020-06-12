Summer basketball returns to Minot YMCA with health precautions

Summer high school basketball is back at the Minot YMCA.

This time, due to COVID-19, they're allowing a maximum capacity of 25 people in the gym.

"It's nice just to see them again after being isolated for a long time," said Carson Yale, DLB rising sophomore.

"Everybody's been sitting around. It's great to get back out and just let the kids play," said Tyler Ystaas, DLB head boys basketball coach.

Coach Ystaas said it gives the Lakers a chance to work on their motion offense in a shortened off-season.

"To be able to play 5-on-5 is really exciting. We didn't know we'd be able to do that to this capacity," said Ystaas.

Yale said the extra conditioning helps in other sports. He plans on battling for the Lakers starting quarterback job this fall.

"It definitely helps you run up and down the court with those quick-twitch movements. It's really good," said Yale.

YMCA staff said they hope to be able to allow fans in the gym soon. Boys and girls varsity and JV games span Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

