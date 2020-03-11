Sports Spotlight: Hallie Schweitzer

This week’s Sports Spotlight will be busy this week at the Super-"A" tournament.

Hallie Schweitzer competes in volleyball, basketball, track and soccer at St. Mary's. Her interior dominance has helped guide the Saints to the Class-A state basketball tournament.

"Yes, she is one of our most versatile players. She is a good defender. I think she is second in the league in blocks she makes it tough to score around the basket. She's very smart with her feet and her hands on defense, and offensively she can do a little bit of everything. She can handle the basketball, she is a good passer, she sees the floor well. She's been able to use her body well to understand to get angles and uses both hands to finish around the basket. She's been developing a little bit more at being able to make the 10-15 footer and even from the outside, so I think all of those things correlate to just a really good overall player," said St. Mary’s Head Coach BJ Etzold.

Schweitzer says it’s tough to manage four sports and she picked basketball as her favorite.

"It’s pretty difficult, but we find a way to manage. Five of us girls actually do it, so yeah. I just like the speed of the game and also how it’s a team sport and how I get to play with my friends and stuff like that," said Schweitzer.

Even though Schweitzer is known for scoring in the paint, she has also learned how to assist her teammates from the low block.

“Me and her, we connect really well, we don't even have to say anything to each other and we know what we are doing, you know. I'll drive and I'll kick it to her, and she'll make the shot or you know sometimes they will pass it to her and everyone thinks she is going to go shoot it and then I'll cut and she will give it to me. I'm wide open than because everyone thinks she'll shoot it, so it’s really nice to have that chemistry with her on and off the court because it helps other teams because they don't know what they are going to do," said St. Mary’s senior Abbi Kopp.

After her senior year at St. Mary’s, Schweitzer has signed to play basketball at the University of Mary.

"I'm really excited to go to U-Mary because I really like the coaching staff and the culture that they have out there I also like their winning atmosphere and stuff like that," said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer and the Saints will play Fargo Davies in the first round of the state tournament.