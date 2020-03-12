Sports cancellations and postponements

BASKETBALL

United Tribes Technical College

The trip to Port Huron, Michigan for the NJCAA Division II National Women's Basketball Tournament for the United Tribes Thunderbirds has been postponed.

The NJCAA indicated it will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.

The release from the NJCAA stated, "Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events."

HOCKEY

University of Mary

The University of Mary qualified for the ACHA National Hockey Tournament in its first year of eligibility, which is quite an accomplishment for the newest Marauders athletic program.

UMary will not be competing for a national title because the American Collegiate Hockey Association has canceled the 2020 National Championships Tournament, which was set to begin on March 19t in Frisco, Texas.

The Marauders have won 39 games this season and they have a pair of second team All-American's in Forward Alex Flicek and Goalie- Lance Knudson.

Minot State University & Dakota College at Bottineau

The ACHA announced the cancellation of the National Championships in Texas for all five divisions due to coronavirus concerns.

The Minot State men's hockey team was hoping to defend its Division I title.

The Minot State women's hockey team was seeded second at Nationals in its first season in ACHA Division I.

The DCB Lumberjacks men's hockey team was set to compete in the Division II National Tournament for the very first time.

Bismarck Bobcats & Minot Minotauros

North Dakota's two teams in the NAHL will not be playing for a while.

The NAHL announced Thursday in a statement that all scheduled games in the 2019-20 regular season have been paused due to the COVID-19 virus and outbreak.

League Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld released the following statement:

“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL. We will continue to monitor the situation daily with everyone involved and we understand that given the current landscape, things could change at any moment. Our number one goal is to resume play as soon as possible, but only when we feel it is safe for all of the parties involved. The NAHL Board of Governors will reconvene on a conference call on Friday to discuss further action. While public safety remains at the forefront and takes precedent in this situation, we are also mindful of the opportunity that will hopefully be presented to all of our athletes during these important events in the near future.”

The Minot Minotauros were scheduled to face the Bruins in Austin on Friday and Saturday, while the Bismarck Bobcats were set to head to Aberdeen to face the Wings.

ARENA FOOTBALL

Bismarck Bucks

The Bismarck Bucks next game has been postponed. The Bucks were scheduled to play at the Sioux Falls Storm on March 19.

The I.F.L. says it will be meeting soon to decide on how games will proceed moving forward.