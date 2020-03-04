Sports Spotlight: Boden Skunberg

UPDATE: We received word just after 10 p.m., from Boden Skunberg that he will not be able to play in the tournament's due to a broken hand.

ORIGINAL STORY: Boden Skunberg is one of the best players to ever play for the Jamestown Blue Jays.

"I only play one sport. I feel like by doing that I was able to get better just working on my game,” said Skunberg.

“He's a gym rat prototypical what you look and what you see from when you hear stories of division one basketball players. They eat, sleep and dream basketball. He's in there all the time making himself better, making his team better. It’s a pretty awesome thing to have in our program right now," said Jacoby Lloyd, Jamestown head coach.

Skunberg is Jamestown's all-time leading scorer and has the most rebounds in the programs rich history.

"When he's six foot five, 200 pounds and he can move like a guard and can post up like a big and he can knock down threes in transition and come down and dunk the next possession, it’s a pretty rare set of skills that he has. It's fun to kind of imagine the pieces of how teams are going to guard him and where we can move him around on the court to make our team better and hopefully get the best production we can possibly get from him too,” said Lloyd.

Boden always wanted to play basketball in college. He made the official decision his sophomore year committing to North Dakota State.

“It was a fun process. Obviously I decided younger that I wanted to go to NDSU. I've always liked the culture there. As soon as I met the coaches the players just a winning a culture and just right when I went there my sophomore year I feel like it was just the right fit for me and what I had to do. It was a blessing knowing that I know where I am going, I can focus on winning basketball games and do my best on the floor," said Skunberg.

Before he heads to Fargo, Skunberg not only wants to lead the Blue Jays to their second straight Class-A title, there's a chance his name might end up on the Mr. Basketball Award.

“Obviously it’s something you want to be when you are a little kid. It’s just something you dream of being. So if I was able to win that I would be very blessed to be able to accomplish that goal,” said Skunberg.

Skunberg has been dealing with an injury the last couple of weeks but he is expected to play against Williston tournament Thursday at 3 p.m. CT.

