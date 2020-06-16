Souris Valley Sabre Dogs take the field for first practice of reduced season

It's time for another season of Sabre Dogs baseball.

The team's ready to take the field after a COVID-19 delay.

Souris Valley will be hoping to advance to its first-ever Expedition League Championship Series.

The franchise has qualified for the playoffs in each of its first two seasons. This year will be different with the division leaders facing off in a best-of-three.

"I don't see any of them as a competition to us. Obviously there's going to be some good guys, but I believe in our team. I think that we're going to end up plowing the playing field," said Matthew Houlihan, right-handed pitcher.

"This is by far the best competing summer league, and I'm ready to come and compete against the best of the best," said Caleb Rese, first baseman/catcher.

The Sabre Dogs open the season on the road against the Badlands Big Sticks next Friday before returning to Corbett Field on June 29 for another series with Badlands.

