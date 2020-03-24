Souris Valley Sabre Dogs hopeful to avoid postponements due to coronavirus pandemic

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are ready to play in front of a sports-starved fanbase.

"I think [fans will] feed on it big time. Going three months without any kind of activity to watch on TV or go to live... I think they'll be hungry here in the Minot area for it, and we'll be here to provide it for them. Nobody's really wanting to talk baseball at the moment, but we're trying to be the light at the end of the tunnel," said assistant general manager Brett Schweitzer.

The team continues its off season recruiting players and acclimating a new front office to the community.

"We're learning on the go, but I'm sure everyone else is trying to figure it out what to do in this situation now too... so we're not alone in it, but we're doing what we can with what we got," Schweitzer said.

A best-case scenario could see the league start sooner to accommodate for a lost spring college season.

"It's going to be massively fortunate that we get to start on time and that we'll be able to do that," said director of sales Jack Gorman.

"We're actually looking at adding games to the front of the schedule, given that college guys have lost out on their spring seasons... we're trying to give them a couple more games for more at-bats and more playing time," Schweitzer said.

Sabre Dogs Opening Day is scheduled for May 26 in Spearfish.

