Shiloh Christian girls basketball going to State

Only eight girls Class-B Girls basketball teams in North Dakota are still practicing this week.

The region champions will gather in Grand Forks on Thursday for the State Tournament.

Shiloh Christian will be representing Region Five and the Skyhawks got there in the most exciting way possible. A game-winning, buzzer beating 3-pointer, that excitement means Shiloh is able to wear its uniforms until the very last day of the season.

Shiloh Christian Head Coach Daryl Bearstail said: "It took me a while to get through it and to actually kind of believe it. I mean Flasher could very easily be in our position right now. If Kelsey had missed that last shot then we'd be staying home but fortunately and thank God she made it."

"I would say we need to be more consistent with our shots because we can make them in practice but sometimes when it comes to game time we sometimes aren't always as consistent," said Kelsey Mischel, Shiloh Christian senior.

This is a return trip to the Girls-B for the Skyhawks and it will be a familiar opponent. Shiloh Christian plays Trenton on Thursday afternoon.

"We played them last year at State and they are a really good team. They have a couple of really good girls so I just think we need to lock down on defense and ge tour post game going and our guards going," said Kennady Walth, Shiloh Christian sophomore.

The Skyhawks head to state with a 17-7 record.