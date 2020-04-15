Sabre Dogs looking for host families for athletes

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are searching for host families for their roster of roughly 35 players, three coaches, and 10 interns.

Photo courtesy: Savannah Young

Assistant General Manager Brett Schweitzer explained the bond that can be made between players and their host families.

"Players have come back for holidays and stuff like that [to experience] the life again...They wanted to come back, not so much just the baseball side of things, but [to see] the family they got to live with. It's a real connection that they make throughout the summer," Schweitzer said.

Host families receive season tickets along with merchandise discounts. If you're interested, fill out an online application on the team's web site and email it to brett@sourisvalleysabredogs.com.

