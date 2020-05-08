Reed Loucks to coach new women's ice hockey program at DCB

Reed Loucks is the first head coach in the history of the Dakota College at Bottineau women's ice hockey program.

Loucks played for DCB from 2012-2014. He said he was drawn to the opportunity by the hockey history in Bottineau, and he's looking forward to assembling a team to compete at a high level.

"Hockey's been a huge part of my life ever since I was a little kid. Any way I can be involved in it is the way I'm going to do it," said Loucks.

The Lady Jacks will be playing in ACHA Division II.

