Mike Peluso is the last Bismarck athlete of play in the National Hockey League.

Alec Rauhauser will have a chance to match him.

Rauhauser signed an entry level deal with the Florida Panthers.

Rauhauser played for Century before heading to the USHL, which led to his college career with Bowling Green where he was the WCHA Defenseman of the Year.

He was the 4th-highest scoring defenseman in college hockey this winter.