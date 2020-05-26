Randy Hedberg on NDSU's Trey Lance

When you are the quarterback of a national championship team and you threw zero interceptions in 16-games plus 6-3 and 225-pounds and you're fast, the National Football League is going to take notice.

Trey Lance will be in just his sophomore season at NDSU in the fall.

Parshall's Randy Hedberg is his position coach and Randy understands, despite all of his first season success, Trey is still a lot of work to do.

"He has some improvements to make and we have talked through all of those with him so he has a checklist that he's going through. he can always get better and he's only 19 years old, so he's still a young pup and we hope to have him three more years and get him better and better each year. I think he really is a sponge. He is a football guy. He wants to learn as much as he can about the game and I think that's refreshing to us," said Hedberg.

Hedberg says it did not take long for the Bison offense to get behind their freshman signal caller.

"The biggest thing Lee is he brought a poise and a command to the huddle which I didn't expect from a young man like Trey as far as his age but he really had a poise to him and a command in the huddle and I think the guys really kind of grew to that and I think our players really knew that he was a leader from the day he stepped in the huddle at Target Field," said Hedberg.

Have you ever wondered how much of the playbook is on the call sheet on any given Saturday? I asked Randy about it.

"We like to have and this might sound like a lot but it really isn't. We probably have anywhere from 110 to 120 plays in a game plan that's run and pass. It lines up to be 240 plays because we have a right hash and left hash calls but we'll probably have anywhere from 110 to 120 plays," said Hedberg.

The Bison are scheduled to open Lance's sophomore season at Oregon on September

