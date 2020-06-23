Pro's Pointer #8

Versatile is being able to adapt to many different functions or activities.

In this week's Pro's Pointer, the activity is eating and the function is an excellent and easy recipe.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: "As much as I enjoy catching fish I think I like eating them even more, and here's a simple recipe that we learned from Captain Shawn's wife Lala on a redfishing trip to Venice, Louisiana a few years ago.

"It starts out with real mayonnaise, none of that salad dressing stuff, it's got to be real mayonnaise and we're going to spread a light coat over all of your filets that still have the skin on. Our next ingredient is your favorite Cajun or creole seasoning and sprinkle it on a liberally as you like. The last ingredient is grated Parmesan cheese. It's got to be grated, not shredded, not shaved and I apply a very liberal coating of this over all of the filets.

Now they're ready for some heat. Place them in your oven or on your grill at about 350 degrees. We are going to let these cook for approximately 25 minutes or until the internal temperature gets to 140 degrees. Twenty-five minutes, that's just long enough for me to me to remember how much fun I had catching all of these redfish in Venice. Our 25 minutes are up and you can see it's cooked. It's starting to flake apart so we'll go ahead and scoop it off the grill. Tonight, we're having Cajun redfish on the half-shell but rest assured this recipe tastes great with any specie of fish. You can call me late for just about anything but dinner.

I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this weeks Pro's Pointer."

Next week, Johnnie is chasing smallmouth bass.

