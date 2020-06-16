Pro's Pointer #7

Just when you think they've come up with everything, there's something new.

That could apply to a number of topics but since this is a lead-in for Pro's Pointers with Johnnie Candle, he's talking about a new piece of fishing tackle.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, "For 24-years I have not shared one tip with you that I haven't tried myself until now and I'm so excited to fish with this that I had to share it with you first. It's called a Tokyo Rig and it's really simple. It's nothing more than a hook with a split ring, a swivel and a wire arm that we can attach a weight to. All winter long I watched guys fish these on TV and catch bass, after bass, after bass. Where do I envision fishing with this? I can see casting it shallow and dragging it slowly back to the boat right along the bottom. I can see drifting this over gravel points and I can see putting it in a spread of bottom bouncers and spinners and trolling it over any structure you want to. Although this was invented primarily for bass, you can't tell me that this is just going to destroy pike and walleye anywhere we try it and as for the name, Tokyo Rig, I'm guessing it was probably invented somewhere in Japan. I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week’s Pro's Pointer."

