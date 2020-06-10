Pro's Pointer #6

The state fish in North Dakota is the Northern Pike, I'm guessing most of you thought it was a walleye.

Pike can create a challenge for anglers and that's what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro's Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: "Northern Pike, they're abundant, they're fun to catch but they can be frustrating sometimes. Why are they frustrating? They're frustrating because they have very sharp teeth and they tend to bite through an anglers fishing line costing them several lures. You'll see in this video clip of the fish we just released that lure is just inhaled in its mouth and we still landed that fish. Why is that? Because we used a leader. There are several examples of leaders. The first one being that traditional steel leader. It's big and it's bulky and it's heavy and it's not what I want to put in front of a light jig when I'm fishing for walleye. Another option is fluorocarbon. It's invisible under water so we can use a heavier pound test and it's very abrasion resistant. It's still going to get nicked up a little bit and you'll have to change it a few times but that's ok. The last option I'm going to talk about has become a favorite of mine and that's the use of tieable wire leader material. This one happens to be a hybrid of braided line and stainless steel. It's very supple and very soft and it can be tied just like your regular fishing line and the stainless steel is impossible for the fish to bite through so there's a few examples depending on the performance that you are looking for. For Your News "Leader," I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week’s Pro's Pointer."

