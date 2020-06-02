Pro's Pointer #5

Equipment or "big-boy toys" are great when everything is working and in this week's Pro's Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us it's a good idea to give your boat and everything attached to it a good once-over.

"We're about to launch this boat for the very first time. There are a lot of things to think about on that maiden voyage.

The first thing is safety equipment. You hate to get stuck out there without your throwable and your PFD's. Then we got outboard motor's to break in, the kicker motor, the jack plate, there are trim tabs.

We got marine electronics. I have four depth finders on this boat.

There's the electric trolling motor up in the front. A shallow water anchor on the back. There are so many things, and you can bet that I didn't get it all rigged perfect.

It's nice to carry a notebook with you when you're out there so you can write down all of the things that might need some attention when we get back to shore and you can share those details with a mechanic.

It doesn't matter if it's a brand new boat or if it's a boat you've used for years, it makes a lot of sense to pick a day and give your boat a good shakedow. Making sure everything works properly will add to the enjoyment for the rest of the summer. And when you finally choose that day, the one thing you're probably not going to want to take are fishing rods, because if you're anything like, me you'll spend way to much time fishing and not enough time making sure everything works properly.

I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week’s Pro's Pointer."

Next week, Johnnie is concentrating on using leaders for northern pike.

