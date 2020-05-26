Pro's Pointer #4

Fishing tips have been around probably as long as people have been trying to catch a fish.

In this week's Pro's Pointer, Johnnie Candle shows us an oldie but a goody.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: "I just turned 50 this past weekend and some days I feel like my eyes turned 70. Here's a tip that just might help with those older or tired eyes especially when we're dealing with small jigs, light line and a little bit of wind that we have today. I really wish I could take credit for this tip but I found it in the June of 1967 edition of Field and Stream magazine and it has to do with using a needle threader. You start out by threading the needle threader through the eye of your hook then take the line and pass it through the needle threader pull it through the eye of the hook and finish tying your knot and there you go. You know, it might be an older tip but it's still very relevant today. I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week's Pro's Pointer."

Next week, Johnnie is talking about the maiden voyage of a new boat but it also applies to taking out your old boat for the first time of the season.

