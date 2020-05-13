Pro's Pointer #2

It's not the only reason but it is one of the main reasons people go fishing because they taste good.

In this week's Pro's Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us that going after something small can lead to big flavor at the dining room table.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion: "If you're looking for a fun, relaxing and enjoyable day at the lake that ends with a great meal don't overlook panfish. Perch along with bluegills and crappies like these are all considered panfish and they are available in just about every body of water in North Dakota. It does not take elaborate fishing tackle to catch these fish all you need is a few small jigs, maybe 1/8 ounce or smaller and a varity of soft plastics. Try things with tentacles, panfish are curious, they like things wiggling around. A handful of plain hooks and split shots and don't forget a bobber because who doesn't like watching a bobber go down? You may have to look for a while to find panfish but once yu catch one you usually do not have to go far because they're known for traveling in larch schools and remember they call them panfish because they taste really good coming our of a frying pan. I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week's Pro's Pointer."

Next week, Johnnie will let walleye anglers know that you are closer to being a bass fisherman than you may think.

