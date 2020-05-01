Opportunities to enjoy North Dakota's outdoors in era of COVID-19

North Dakota's landscape gives residents a chance to avoid being cooped up in the house during COVID-19 pandemic.

"The outdoors is a great place to practice social distancing. Birdwatching, fishing, boating--doing it responsibly," said Greg Gullickson, Minot Outreach Biologist, ND Game & Fish Department.

Gullickson said you can still see a lot of typical wildlife.

"Grab a pair of binoculars. Go for a drive. In the natural world, things are as normal. The pheasants are still cackling. Geese are fighting over their favorite nesting spot. The ducks are starting to do some of their courtship flights," said Gullickson.

The opportunity to fish and hunt is still there, while staying six feet away from others.

"Get out and enjoy the outdoors. Do it responsibly. There's a lot of great hunting and fishing resources in North Dakota. Even for non-consumptive users-- just wildlife viewing and birdwatching," said Gullickson.

You can stay up-to-date with any COVID-19 adjustments by visiting the department's web site.