Northwoods League postpones season opener

Thursday, the Northwoods League announced the season opener for all teams will be postponed.

The Bismarck Larks General Manager John Bollinger is not surprised by the decision.

"The Northwoods League operates in six different states, two different countries and with all of the different government guidelines on large venues opening it's not a surprise that the league is indefinitely postponed until further notice. But the positive news is this, the Northwoods League has assured me and all of the teams that they want to play as many games as possible in as many cities as possible that is deemed safe to play. Obviously with us, we are closely watching what our governor is deciding in terms of guidelines on large venues, on mass gatherings and if we get the approval to go we have some exciting, safe plans in place that we are working very hard on with our partners and local health officials to make it happen," said Bollinger.

The Larks were scheduled to host Duluth on May 26.

Bollinger is confident summer league baseball will be played in Bismarck sometime this summer.

