New turf on Fisher Field at Biesiot Activities Center

The football stadium in Dickinson is still in such good condition that it does not seem like it's old enough to need a new playing surface but that's exactly what is happening to Fisher Field at the Biesiot Activities Center.

Dickinson State athletic director and head football coach Pete Stanton says the lifespan of turf is about 11 years and fundraising for the project started a few years ago.

Stanton said: "We're really appreciative of the Fisher Family for re upping their commitment to the turf and for helping us and we did some other fundraising and we obviously got the support of the high schools in town to get this product back again. It's something that we want it to be a community thing. The facility is open at all times where people can come in and use it."

The surface is called Sprinturf and a company from Oregon is installing it. Stanton says the work will be done early because they got started much earlier after the coronavirus shut down spring sports.

Stanton said, "The original plan was to try and do it at the end of June but one the track season was cancelled and our football camp was moved back we decided to move it up a little bit so they started a couple of weeks ago and it's been a pretty seamless process so far. They decided to do it at this time and it only took about 3-4 days to pull the old turf up."

Stanton says they were able to recycle the sand and rubber and the entire project should be finished by July 1.

