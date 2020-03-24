New BSC Head VB Coach

The games have been put on hold but Bismarck State is not sitting back when it comes to reshaping the Mystics athlete department especially when it comes to hiring new coaches.

On Tuesday, Kyle Kuether was announced as the new head volleyball coach.

Kyle moves to BSC from St.Mary's where he led the Saints for the past five years.

Kyle Kuether, "I've always had a special place for BSC and when the coaching position is open it's not like it's open every year so it was an opportunity that was here now and might not be back for 10, 15, 20 years plus."

Kyle also announced that Val Lesu will be his assistant coach at BSC. She was on the St.Mary's coaching staff as well.

Kuether takes over a program coming off the best year in Mystics history. Jeni Walsh led Bismarck State to the Final-4 at the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament. BSC Athletic Director Buster Gilliss says Kuether received a strong recommendation from Walsh to take over the Mystic volleyball Program.

