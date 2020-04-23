N.F.R. Qualifier: Cameron Morman

Glen Ullin's Cameron Morman checked off a huge box on his "to do" list last year. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo and finished 13th in the World Steer Wrestling standings.

Morman has one thing in common with every professional cowboy right now, the race to Las Vegas in 2020 is on hold right due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morman won over $140,000 last season and his first trip to Las Vegas was a memorable one.

"I was pretty fortunate to get to go and practice at Luke Branquinho's and I got to hang out with some guys who have been to the N.F.R. quite a few times before and had success there, so they gave me a pretty good idea what to expect. But still, the start is faster than you've ever went in your life, and the crowd is louder than you've ever been in and the atmosphere is just like something we've never been a part of," Morman said.

Morman won the Badlands Circuit Finals last year and he placed in six of the 10 rounds at the N.F.R. but there is a lot to get used for a pro rodeo rookie in Vegas.

"Kind of the biggest part which was such a shock that we're not used to was the grand entries and getting ready for the stuff. You're there three or four days early just to sign autographs and get your horses settled in and all of that, and that's stuff that you just can't be prepared for until you go the first time," Morman said.

Morman is staying sharp with the help of Tyler and Jackie Schau of Almont. Cameron says they've been instrumental in his professional career.

"I didn't even know how to shoot dog hardly and they helped me start and they've given me a place to practice for, I guess since 2009, so I've spent endless hours in this barn when it's been 60 degrees and when it's been 10 degrees. Without this barn, this facility and these people, I wouldn't be able to be where I am today," Morman said.

While the PRCA season is on hold, Cameron is working at the ranch in Glen Ullin and practicing his trade at the Schau's place.

"We should be in California right now not working a lick and just running steer's but instead I'm having to be at home calving cows and fixing fence. I guess I'm finally figuring out what the rest of my family has to do when I'm gone. The sooner the better but at the same time you have to make the best of the situation that's at hand so we'll keep practicing and keep helping younger people out as they try and get it figured out and whenever they tell us it's time to go we'll load up and go," Morman said.

Before going full-time as a pro, Morman won a College-NFR steer wrestling championship in 2015.