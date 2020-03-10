NDSU Dominates in Summit League Championship, headed for NCAA Tournament

It was total domination from the tip.

North Dakota State clinching a second consecutive Summit League Championship and punching another ticket to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The Bison defeating Univesity North Dakota 89-53 Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

NDSU advances to its fifth NCAA Division I tournament in its 12 years of eligibility. Head coach Dave Richman leading the team to three in six years.

The Bison were led by senior Vinnie Shahid. The back-to-back Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player contributing 25 points and 4 rebounds.

North Dakota State will learn their location and their opponent Sunday during the Selection Show when the full field of 68 and bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is released.

The NCAA selection show will begin at 5 p.m. Central and be broadcast on KXJB.