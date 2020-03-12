NDHSAA to modify Class A Basketball State Tournament schedule

Statement from the North Dakota High School Activities Association:

The North Dakota High School Activities Association will be modifying the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament Schedule to help limit attendance at the event beginning Friday, March 13, 2020.

The restricted attendance will apply to semifinals (Friday, March 13 at the Scheels Center) and third-place and championship games (Saturday, March 14 at the Scheels Center). Fifth-place games will be played Saturday, March 14 at the FARGODOME. Each game will be ONE session of the tournament with the arena being cleared/cleaned at the end of each game. The revised Class A Basketball State Tournament Schedule is listed below:

SCHEELS CENTER (Friday, March 13)

Girls Semifinal #1, 11 a.m.

Girls Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.

Boys Semifinal #1, 5 p.m.

Boys Semifinal #2, 8 p.m.

FARGODOME (Friday, March 13)

Girls Consolation Semifinal #1, Noon

Girls Consolation Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.

Boys Consolation Semifinal #1, 4 p.m.

Boys Consolation Semifinal #2, 6 p.m.

SCHEELS CENTER (Saturday, March 14)

Girls 3rd Place, 11 a.m.

Boys 3rd Place, 2 p.m.

Girls Championship, 5 p.m.

Boys Championship, 8 p.m.

FARGODOME (Saturday, March 14)

Girls 5th Place Game, 10 a.m.

Boys 5th Place Game, Noon

This decision will impact the only the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament at this time. As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date.

The NDHSAA Class A Championship and Consolation Brackets for both Boys and Girls Tournaments will be played.

It is critical that all attendees at tournaments follow the recommendations regarding personal hygiene and avoidance of contact with anyone who is experiencing respiratory complications or fever. Any potential attendee who does not feel well, participant or fan, is expected to refrain from attending tournaments.

