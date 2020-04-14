NDHSAA suspension continues

The North Dakota High School Activities Association suspended winter tournaments on March 13 and it added the spring activities to the suspension list shortly after.

Tuesday, the NDHSAA Board voted to extend the indefinite suspension and they will re-evaluate on May 1 with "the resumption of Spring Sports, Winter Basketball State Tournaments, and Fine Arts Contests to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent."

The entire news release is below courtesy of the NDHSAA.

