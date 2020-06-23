NDAPSSA Special Achievement Award

Tuesday, we start the year-end awards from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

We always start with Special Achievement. It's a once in a lifetime honor and it takes 75-percent of the vote which is why the NDAPSSA considers it their highest award.

Bismarck's Darrell Anderson is one of five special achievement winners this year.

Dave Zittleman is Activities Director for Bismarck Public Schools, but before he took that position he coached both track & field and cross country with Anderson.

"This will be his 41st year I believe 1980 was his first year. He won four girls state titles then he's won 27 boys titles in track and cross country combined. You just don't see that. There just isn't guys like that floating around and the other thing is Darrell has so much pride in that Bismarck is a running community. There's great competition right here with Bismarck, Legacy and Century. Darrell takes great pride in knowing that Bismarck's string that way," Zittleman said.

Coaching track and cross country may seem similar but they are two different sports and Anderson excelled in coaching both.

"Darrell had a knack for floating between both of those sports. He loved the idea of cross country because he was a distance runner and he loved working with the grind of being a distance runner and he likes practice that way but in track he loved putting it all together, find out who should high jump and who should run the first leg of the 4-by-1 and who should be a hurdler. He had a way of talking kids into doing different events and he had a knack for knowing exactly what event the kid should do," Zittleman said.

Anderson's last coaching season with be Demons Cross Country this fall.

Barry Holmen from Minot High football, Greg Ladouceur with Grand Forks tennis, North Dakota State track coach Don Larson and Jim Pettersen from Fargo Legion are the other Special Achievement winners from the NDAPSSA.

