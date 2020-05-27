When the High School Activities Association decided to canceled spring sports for the rest of the school year on May 1, Chris Geiss from Glen Ullin decided to plan the N.D. Spring Golf Championship.

"At first I was like I hope somebody registers and then I was like I hope we don't get any in the mail today because we got so many so fast so it was just plan B to give the kids a chance they are out here playing anyways," said Geiss, tournament director.

The response was overwhelming. One hundred fifty boys and girls have registered to complete in the championship. With so many people on the course, Geiss has found ways to follow CDC guidelines.

"We've assigned everything all the way down to what time they will be on the putting green, what time they will be on the driving range, what time they are on the first tee there won't be any of the big scoring on the scoreboard after it’s all done digitally they will have it on their phones. You as a fan can watch it on your phone the parents can watch it on their phone," Geiss said.

Geiss believes the ND Spring Golf Championship will be vital for golfers wanting to continue their career in college.

"They are going to be filling out that resume wanting to be a college golfer and their junior season where a lot of these states play in the fall so these kid's junior season was going to have nothing for how they finished at a state tournament and that was really something I was looking to fill in for those kids," Geiss said.

The ND Spring Golf Championship will take place June 2 and 3 at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. There are 33 tee times for the boys which are split into Large School and Small School divisions. There are seven tee times in the Small School Girls category.

