Mr. Basketball Finalists

The Mr. Basketball Award is selected by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association and the voting is based on the athletes senior season.

This year, there are seven athletes up for the honor. The winner is typically announced following the Boys Class B State Championship game but due to the suspension of the "B", the Mr. Basketball Award winner will be announced next week.

The finalists for 2020 North Dakota Mr. Basketball are:

-Jaxon Gunville, Minot

25.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg

-Carson Henningsgard, Hillsboro-Central Valley

22.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg, 3.0 spg

-Elijah Klein, Mandan

19.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.4 bpg

-Jaden Mitzel, Shiloh Christian

25 ppg, 10 rpg

-Cole Myers, Richland

23 ppg, 8 rpg

-Grant Nelson, Devils Lake

24.6 ppg, 18.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 5.7 bpg

-Boden Skunberg, Jamestown

28.4 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg