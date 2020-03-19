Minot's Jaxon Gunville named Mr. Basketball finalist

Minot's Jaxon Gunville is one of seven finalists for Mr. Basketball.

He described the steps he needed to make to earn the nomination.

"You'll have something you want to do, like go out with friends, or go out to a movie or something. But if you're really dedicated to this game and what you want to accomplish, I think if you make the sacrifices [necessary]-- just go to the gym and [know to] put in work because you know that you need it," Gunville said.

Shooting runs in the family for the Gunvilles, and the Minot program helped shape the player he's become.

"I credit my dad. He taught me the importance of form shooting at the start of workouts. Coach Winczewski did a great job. He let me play kind of the way that I've always known how to play, and I'm really thankful for all my teammates too. If I come off a screen to make a shot, the most important part is probably the teammates who got me open with a screen because I wouldn't have been able to get that shot off," Gunville said.

Gunville will continue his career at Minot State. The six other finalists are Carson Henningsgard from Hillsboro-Central Valley, Mandan's Elijah Klein, Jaden Mitzel of Shiloh Christian, Richland's Cole Myers, Grant Nelson from Devils Lake, and Jamestown's Boden Skunberg.

