Minot's Corbett Field to light up Friday not to honor baseball players

Corbett Field's lights will be on Friday night from 8:55-9:20 p.m.

Player line-up introductions and batter walk-up songs will be played just like at a typical Magicians baseball game.

It gives Minot High Coach Pete Stenberg and parents a chance to honor the players' efforts as they prepare for an uncertain season.

"People feel very bad for us, but it's life. Sometimes stuff doesn't go as planned, so you just got to work around it. People know that. We all know that. We're just trying to get through this as best as we can," said senior outfielder Jordan Love.

The fate of this year's Magi baseball season has yet to be determined.