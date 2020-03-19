Minot's Allie Nelson is Miss Basketball finalist

Minot's Allie Nelson is a finalist for Miss Basketball.

She helped the Majettes to a bounce-back season in 2019-20. Nelson says she's glad that the hours in the gym are paying off, and she's been surrounded by great support.

"It's been a lot of hard work put in the last four years, and I'm just glad that it could come out and lead me somewhere... My family for sure has been a huge support system. We're a big basketball family. My dad is always giving me calls after games, after practices and everything. Playing with my sister for two years of my high school career has been a great support system," Nelson said.

Nelson is on her way to NDSU to join the track and field team and compete in the high jump and mid-distance races.

