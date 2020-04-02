Minotauros' Kyler Kleven named NAHL Rookie of the Year

The Minotauros' Kyler Kleven continued collecting league hardware today when he was named the 2019-20 NAHL Rookie of the Year.

Kleven led the Tauros and all rookies with 53 points on the year. His mark of 1.1 points per game is at the top of the list in team history.

When asked what an honor the award is, Kleven said: "There's a ton of great players in the NAHL. Some really good players have won this award, so it would really mean a lot to me."

He ranks just two points behind Miroslav Mucha for the Tauros record for most in a season, with ten games lost due to the COVID-19 crisis.

