Minot summer tennis season kicks off next weekend

The Minot summer tennis season is set to kick off with an orientation and play day next Sat., June 6, from 10-12 p.m. at Hammond Park.

Marc White of Cameron Indoor Tennis Center is rolling out programs for all ages, but also emphasized the importance of year-round training for up-and-coming players looking to make their mark in high school and beyond.

"They need to be playing year round, working on their fitness and nutrition. What I've been trying to do is inspire them and then help and guide them to the higher levels of the game," said White.

You can find out more about the summer programs on the Minot Parks Facebook page.

