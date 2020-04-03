Minot hires Chauncy Hendershot as new head football coach

Minot activities director Mitch Lunde announced in a press release Friday that the program has hired Chauncy Hendershot as its new head football coach, taking over for Barry Holmen.

"Just an extremely humbling and [exciting] position to be in. I've been around for a few years in various roles with Minot High football. We have a fantastic staff here. [I'm] thrilled and ready to get going as the leader moving forward," Hendershot said.

Hendershot has been a part of the football program for the past eight years and is currently the co-head boys track & field coach.

